Lambeth Trades Centricity for K-LOVE CMO Seat

Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1 have appointed Andrew Lambeth as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Starting September 1, Lambeth will join the Ministry Leadership Team and will oversee comms, creative, and marketing strategy.

Lambeth joins from Contemporary Christian Music label Centricity, where he spent 11 years in marketing and promotions leadership, rising to Co-GM and SVP of Marketing. During his tenure, he helped guide Centricity artists to Grammy and Gospel Music Association Dove Award recognition.

Lambeth said, “I’ve spent my entire career inside Christian music because I believe these songs and artists do something special. They encounter people with the truth of the Gospel in the way and at the time that people need it the most. At Centricity, I got to help launch artists and build stories around that belief, and I’m so grateful for a decade alongside the talented people there. K-LOVE is where many of these songs and stories meet the most people, and I’m honored to join K-LOVE’s excellent team in working to inspire people to move closer to Jesus.”

K-LOVE CEO Tom Stultz said, “Andrew is an industry leader who brings a brilliant strategic focus to this Ministry. We believe he will help us continue to expand and grow the K-LOVE audience and impact for the cause of Christ. His inside knowledge of the Christian music industry, along with his many established contacts, positions him to make meaningful contributions to this Ministry quickly and in ways that are sustainable for years to come. His passion for helping others draw closer to Jesus makes him an excellent fit for K-LOVE.”