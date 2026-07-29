26 Years Strong, WSB’s Care-a-Thon Breaks the Bank

For 38 straight hours this week, Atlanta stopped to listen for kids fighting cancer and blood disorders. Cox Media Group’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB) wrapped its 26th annual Care-a-Thon, drawing more than $2.3 million for patient families at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Specifically benefiting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Care-a-Thon has raised more than $38 million for the center since 2001, funding patient and family support services, research and physician training through its Fellowship Program, one of the largest pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship programs in the country.

Scott Slade, Clark Howard, Eric Von Haessler, Chris Chandler, Mark Arum, Erick Erickson, Shelley Wynter and the 95.5 WSB team hosted the two-day event, featuring staff and patient families from across Georgia.

95.5 WSB Director of Operations, Branding and Programming Ken Charles said, “Thanks to the generosity of the 95.5 WSB listeners and the passion and commitment of our team, we had another record-breaking year. I couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved over these incredible and inspirational 38 hours.”

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation President Janine Musholt said, “Thanks to WSB and our incredibly generous Atlanta community, more children are receiving the world-class treatment they deserve. The money raised during this record-breaking event will help us advance research, discover new therapies and enhance care for the thousands of patients we serve each year. To everyone who volunteered, donated, planned, and bravely shared your story – you are changing the trajectory of childhood cancer and blood disorders and giving more children the chance to dream about their futures.”