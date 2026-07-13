WSU and Bonneville Expand Cougar Radio Coverage

Washington State University and Bonneville Seattle have named Seattle Sports 710-AM (KIRO) the continued flagship station for Cougar Football and Men’s Basketball broadcasts, in a long-term partnership that expands WSU’s presence across the Puget Sound.

Cougar Football and Men’s Basketball broadcasts, including pregame and postgame coverage, will air primarily on Seattle Sports 710-AM. When conflicts arise with Mariners or Seahawks scheduling, WSU games will shift to 770 KTTH-AM, and all games will also be available to stream on the Seattle Sports app.

The multiyear partnership further extends Cougar Football’s footprint on Seattle Sports’ digital platforms. Each Tuesday throughout the football season, Washington State Head Coach Kirby Moore will join Michael Bumpus, former Cougar standout and co-host of Bump & Stacy, for a weekly video interview available across Seattle Sports’ digital presence.

WSU VP and Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow said, “Seattle Sports gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with Cougs across Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the region’s premier sports media brand, Seattle Sports provides a tremendous platform to share the stories of our programs, student-athletes, and coaches. Reaching all Cougs wherever they are is critical to our outreach, and we’re excited about what this partnership means for the future of Washington State Athletics.”

Seattle Sports PD Kyle Brown stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with WSU Athletics at such an exciting time, as the new Pac-12 takes shape and the Kirby Moore era begins. At Seattle Sports, our goal is to be more than just a radio station. This renewed and expanded partnership allows us to deliver even more coverage for Cougar fans through enhanced on-air programming, original video content, and the Seattle Sports app.”