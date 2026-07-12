Coloradio Public Adds Rivas and Carman To Classical Lineup

Colorado Public Radio Classical (KVOD) in Denver has added Mario Rivas and William Carman as hosts, bringing backgrounds spanning filmmaking, music performance, education, and community engagement to the network.

Originally from Mexico City, Rivas earned a degree in film production from the University of Southern California and spent more than two decades working as a writer, producer, host, and video editor before moving to Colorado. Most recently, he served as manager of marketing and media for the Denver nonprofit Servicios de La Raza.

A composer and multi-instrumentalist with a background rooted in percussion, Carman joins CPR Classical after a decade running his own music business, spanning performance, audio engineering, transcription, private instruction, and commissioned arrangements.

CPR Classical Program Director Monika Vischer said, “Both Mario and William are natural storytellers whose creativity, curiosity and love of music shine through. They each bring unique experiences that will inspire new perspectives and discoveries for our listeners. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the CPR Classical team.”