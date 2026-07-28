Mark Simone Gets an Extra Hour With New WOR Contract

Mark Simone is getting an extra hour on the air, immediately following Curtis Sliwa and Larry Mendte in the Morning. iHeartMedia’s 710 WOR has signed the New York talk host to a new long-term deal, expanding The Mark Simone Show from two hours to three.

Simone has anchored WOR’s midday lineup for nearly 14 years. His last renewal was in 2023. The station says the expansion reflects continued audience growth and advertiser demand.

WOR Program Director Tom Cuddy said, “Mark Simone is one of the most talented and respected broadcasters in America. His ability to inform, entertain and connect with listeners is unmatched. Expanding his show by an additional hour is a win for our audience, our advertisers and the station.”

Simone said, “I’m not exactly an early riser, so this will take a little getting used to. But the demand for this was overwhelming, from the audience and the advertisers. The first rule of mass media is to give the people what they want, so I’m honored and happy to do it.”

iHeartMedia EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem said, “Mark Simone is ‘Mr. New York’ for a reason. His extraordinary connection with listeners combined with his ability to inform, entertain, and engage audiences has made him one of the most respected voices in talk radio. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership and continue delivering value to listeners, advertisers, and 710 WOR.”