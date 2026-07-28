Seven Mountains Flips The Point to 98 Jamz in Bowling Green

After a week of stunting through an hourly Wheel of Formats, Seven Mountains Media has retired its Active Rock brand, The Point, and launched Classic Hip-Hop and R&B on 98 Jamz (WWKU-AM) across three signals spanning South Central Kentucky.

Both 98.1 in Glasgow and 98.3 in Bowling Green feed from an HD2 subchannel of classic rock WPTQ, while 102.7 in Plum Springs simulcasts WWKU-AM.

Bowling Green native Shawn “Big Hamp” Hampton is the local anchor to the new lineup, hosting middays, with Compass Media Networks’ DeDe in the Morning and The Baka Boys, along with R-Dub’s Weekday Slow Jamz nightly. Sunday Night Slow Jams moves over from sister station WUHU 107.1.

The Point’s roots trace back to an October 2024 station swap between Seven Mountains Media and Commonwealth Broadcasting, in which Seven Mountains picked up WPTQ, then branded classic rock “105.3 The Point,” along with WOVO, WWKU, and a handful of other signals, in exchange for several of its Glasgow-market properties.

Seven Mountains relaunched the cluster in March 2025, moving WPTQ itself to a new “105.3 The Goat” Classic Rock brand and shifting The Point name to an Active Rock format on the HD2-fed translator trio, replacing the previous “98.3 The Edge” brand.

The Point’s rock legacy isn’t disappearing from the cluster entirely. Classic Rock sister station 105.3 The Goat (WPTQ) will carry The Local Show on Thursday evenings, with Dave & Mahoney, Andy Morgan, and Axe continuing to hold down the Rock format.