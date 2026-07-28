Good Karma Brands Lands Badgers Radio Rights in Milwaukee

Badger sports are heading back to Milwaukee airwaves under a new local partner. Wisconsin Athletics and Learfield’s Badger Sports Properties have signed Good Karma Brands to a multi-year deal for 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee (WKTI).

Badger football will air on 620 WTMJ-AM with a simulcast on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, while men’s basketball and women’s volleyball will air on 620 WTMJ-AM alone. Remaining contests will be available on the ESPN Wisconsin App, the WTMJ app, and Learfield’s Varsity Network App.

In the Madison market, Badger broadcasts remain unchanged on iHeartMedia’s 1310 WIBA-AM, Fox Sports 1070 (WTSO), and 101.5 WIBA.

Football and men’s basketball broadcasts will continue to be led by UW Athletics Hall of Famer and “Voice of the Badgers” Matt Lepay, with women’s basketball and volleyball broadcasts led by play-by-play announcer Jon Arias and men’s hockey broadcasts led by play-by-play announcer Brian Posick.

GKB Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Badger Sports Properties to welcome the Badgers back to WTMJ and to ESPN Milwaukee. The passion for Badger Athletics runs deep across Wisconsin, and brings together UW, Badger Sports Properties and two iconic Wisconsin media brands to create the perfect home for Badger fans across southeast Wisconsin. We’re excited to deliver the coverage, access and game-day experiences fans deserve while connecting them to the teams and traditions that make Badger Athletics such an important part of our state.”

Badger Sports Properties Director of Broadcasting Matt Lepay said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Good Karma Brands to bring Badgers broadcasts to fans in Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. WTMJ has a long and proud history with the University of Wisconsin. On a personal note, one of my favorite memories was working with the legendary Jim Irwin. For a young announcer, it was a priceless learning experience. Together, 620 WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee will be a great home for the Badgers.”