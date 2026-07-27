CRO, CCO Positions Open at SBS as Bryan and Salas Exit

Spanish Broadcasting System is down two members of its executive team. Chief Revenue Officer Gene Bryan has parted ways with the company, and Chief Content Officer Jesus Salas has resigned, an executive confirmed to Radio Ink late last week.

The company did not provide specific departure dates or further comment.

Bryan rejoined SBS as Chief Revenue Officer in January 2025, taking over duties previously held by Albert Rodriguez, who exited to join MediaCo. It marked a return for Bryan, who first served as General Manager of SBS’s flagship New York properties starting in 1996 under then-Chief Operating Officer Alfredo Alonso, before later stints at Entravision Communications.

He returns full-time to HispanicAd, which he founded and continues to publish, where he posted, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served SBS and to have worked with so many dedicated professionals across the company. The commitment, resilience, and passion demonstrated by our employees throughout this period have been truly inspiring.”

In a statement, SBS President and CEO Raúl Alarcón commented, “On behalf of SBS and all of its stakeholders, I would like to personally thank Gene for his many contributions as Chief Revenue Officer during one of the most challenging periods ever experienced by the Hispanic media and advertising industries.”

Salas had been with SBS’s programming side since 2010, rising from Executive Vice President of Programming, overseeing the company’s radio and content operations across its top Hispanic markets, to Chief Content Officer. At SBS, he was honored multiple times as one of Radio Ink‘s Top 20 Leaders.

The exits land in the middle of a turbulent stretch for SBS.

The company filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on May 11 after missing the March 1 maturity on roughly $310 million in senior secured notes, following a Restructuring Support Agreement reached in April with noteholders including Brigade Capital Management, Man Group, and Bayside Capital. Under that agreement, noteholders are set to receive the reorganized company’s common stock, with Alarcón retaining his role through the restructuring.

No successors have been officially named for either role.