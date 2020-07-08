WABC Adds More Talk Talent

TalkRadio 77WABC has added Frank Morano to its lineup. Morano will host The Frank Morano Program, 7-8 PM every Sunday evening starting July 12 and will begin anchoring Morano in the Morning, 1-5 AM weekdays beginning in August.

Morano is presently holding down the 10 AM-12N spot on WLIR-FM. Red Apple Media, parent company of WABC; recently purchased the Long Island station.

“Frank has already contributed a great deal towards furthering civic discourse in New York. To have him back on WABC is a major coup for us and we know he’ll be an essential building block in making radio fun again”, said Dave LaBrozzi, SVP, Programming WABC.

“Joining the regular on-air lineup at 77WABC is the culmination of everything I’ve worked for since I was eight years old. I’m thrilled to work with some of the best talk talents in the country and for a radio station dedicated to quality live and local talk, at a time when it often seems in short supply,” said Morano