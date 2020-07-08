New Editor/Producer NPR Pittsburgh

Marylee Williams has been named the new Editor and Producer at 90.5 WESA. She will Join the staff July 20 to produce the daily magazine program, The Confluence hosted by Kevin Gavin.

“I’m thrilled to join WESA and The Confluence because it’s an agile and thoughtful show that gives space to digest the news in our changing region,” said Williams. “I’ve been working in audio since my first newscast at my college radio station, KLSU, and I’ve remained committed to working at NPR member stations.”

Williams has worked at several NPR member stations across the country, including WRKF in Baton Rouge, La., Wisconsin Public Radio, and most recently at WOSU in Columbus, Ohio where she was a senior producer for All Sides with Ann Fisher, a two-hour daily talk show.