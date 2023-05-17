Lawmakers Demand Answer From Ford For No AM

Representative Greg Pence (R-IN) and Representative Bob Latta (R-OH), along with 102 bipartisan colleagues, have sent a letter to Ford and nine other automakers requesting an explanation for the removal of AM radio receivers from vehicles. The letter highlights the importance of AM radio for accessing news and emergency alerts, especially in rural areas with unreliable broadband connectivity.

The lawmakers urge auto companies to prioritize consumer and public safety by maintaining these receivers in all vehicles. Letters were also sent to Volkswagen, BMW, Mazda, Volvo, Tesla, Polestar, Rivian, GM, and Mercedes Benz.

“If automakers are seeking to remove access to AM radio, my constituents in Indiana’s Sixth District deserve an explanation as to how this could impact their lives and public safety,” said Rep. Pence.

“Rural Ohioans know the importance of access to AM radio,” said Rep. Latta. “When the Internet is down or cell service is nonexistent, we need AM radio to keep our families and communities informed and safe. Whether it’s to receive reliable emergency alerts and warning information, the latest on extreme weather conditions, or updates on health emergencies, AM radio is the dependable and lifesaving link that connects and informs millions of Americans.”

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt commented on the letter, saying, “NAB thanks Reps. Bob Latta, Greg Pence, and the 102 bipartisan signatories to this letter who are fighting to keep AM radio in cars. These legislators understand the critical role that AM radio plays in disseminating vital information to the public, particularly in times of emergency. Tens of millions of Americans listen to AM radio each month for its local and diverse content and we applaud these lawmakers for their commitment to their constituents who depend on AM.”