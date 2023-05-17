Meet The CRS 2024 Agenda Committee

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the leaders and members of the Agenda Committee for Country Radio Seminar 2024. Shelley Hargis from BBR/BMG will serve as the Agenda Chair, with Krista Hayes from Cumulus Media Nashville and Jesse Tack from WUBE/Hubbard as Co-Vice Chairs.

The new committee members are:

Sally Allgeier (Red Street)

Kevin Callahan (Pamal Broadcasting)

Victoria Cappelli (AEG)

Paisley Dunn (Seven Mountains Media)

Nathan James (DBC Radio/WUBB)

Brittani Koster (Big Loud)

Charlie Maxx (Forever Media/WXCY)

Gemma McInturff (Spotify)

Caitlin Fisher (Cox Media Group)

Jennifer Shaffer (Wheelhouse)

Kathleen Shea (SiriusXM)

Bryan Webb (Today’s Country Radio/The Kelleigh Bannen Show)

Adam Wilbur (Compass Media Networks)

Returning members are:

Emily Cohen (Amazon Music)

Karina Farias-Dey (Edison Research)

Tim Foisset (Warner Music)

Alek Halverson (iHeartMedia/KAJA)

Nicole Michalik (Beasley/WXTU)

Ashley Morrison (iHeartMedia/WFUS)

Nick Steele (Audacy/KWJJ)

The Committee will work together to create the agenda for CRS 2024. Tim Foisset will also lead the agenda content for the Digital Music Summit, which will return on the first day of CRS 2024.

Chair Hargis comments, “After attending CRS for 26 years, I am MORE passionate and excited about both CRS and the Country Industry than ever! I am honored to be a part of the Agenda Committee, and thrilled with the group we have coming together to build a fantastic CRS 2024!”