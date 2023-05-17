NY Philharmonic Director Added To MPR Board

Twin-City-native Isaac Thompson has been elected as a new member of the Board of Trustees for Minnesota Public Radio. Thompson currently holds the position of Managing Director at the New York Philharmonic where he has overseen artistic planning, operations, education, and archives.

Prior to his work with the New York Philharmonic, Thompson held positions at the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati May Festival, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and [email protected] He is also a violinist who has performed at various festivals and has a background in music education, having studied at the University of Cincinnati and The University of Texas at Austin, where he earned his Master of Music degree.

“I am thrilled to welcome Isaac Thompson to our Board of Trustees,” said Jean Taylor, CEO of MPR and American Public Media Group. “Isaac brings incredible experience and passion for the cultural arts, delighting audiences and engaging with the community. These skills will be invaluable in our board’s work ensuring the continuation and sustainability of our informational and inspiring programming. I look forward to working with Isaac as we pursue our mission of creating the future of public media.”

“Growing up in the Twin Cities, MPR played an important role in fostering my love of classical music,” Thompson said. “The impact that MPR has through its extraordinary programming is deeply inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the organization’s forward-thinking and ever-expanding vision.”