iHeartMedia CT’s Rivers Flows Into Third PD Role

iHeartMedia Connecticut’s Adam Rivers is adding another station in the cluster to his Program Director duties. In his expanded role, Rivers will oversee various aspects of Hartford’s KISS 95.7 (WKSS), including programming, music, on-air personalities, promotions, and digital operations.

Rivers is already Program Director for KC101 (WKCI) and 100.9 The Beat (WKCI-HD2) in New Haven.

“Over the past ten years, Adam has done an amazing job programming KC101 while also serving as the APD and music director for KISS 95.7 and we are excited to see him evolve to Program Director of KISS 95.7,” said iHeartMedia Hartford Region President Steve Honeycomb.

“Growing up, these were the two radio stations I spent my time with and it was a faraway dream to even work at one, never mind both as the Program Director!” said Rivers. “Thank you to Joey Brooks, Steve Honeycomb, and Dylan Sprague for constantly helping me improve and grow during my time here, and for this new opportunity.”