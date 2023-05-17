Lotus Seattle Gets Interim PD As Adams Departs

Lisa Adams, Program Director and Air Talent at Lotus Seattle’s STAR 101.5 (KPLZ), has announced that she will be leaving the station at the end of July. Adams will be relocating to Boise, Idaho, to be closer to her children and explore new opportunities. Following Adams’ departure, KPLZ Assistant Program Director Curt Kruse will assume the role of Interim Program Director.

Adams elaborated on her decision, saying, “I am incredibly grateful for the journey at STAR 101.5 and the trust placed in me by Lotus Communications. This was my dream job and for this experience, it is with much gratitude and love that I thank our amazing owner, Jim Kalmenson, and his family. I also want to extend my deepest thanks to our entire team for their support and encouragement throughout my time here. This decision was made with a heavy heart, but the chance to be closer to my boys, while exploring new ventures in Boise, is an opportunity I am excited to embrace.”

Adams further remarked, “If there’s anyone on the planet that deserves this opportunity, it is Curt. His knowledge, experience, and love of this brand are unmatched.”

“We wish Lisa great success in her future endeavors and we are excited to see Curt take on this new leadership position in our company,” said Lotus Corp Regional General Manager Kane Biscaya.