Delilah Gets Massive Donation For Point Hope Ghana

Syndicated personality Delilah was surprised with a $100,000 donation for her Point Hope Ghana mission during a New York conference. Delilah spoke at Vision Expo East about the impact of free eye exams on changing lives. She highlighted the educational challenges faced by children in foster care due to vision problems and urged eye care providers to use their skills and resources to give sight to those in need.

Delilah believes that small efforts, such as providing a few free exams each week, can profoundly impact people’s lives and change their trajectories. She expressed her belief in the power of individual actions to bring about meaningful change and shared her personal experiences in adopting children and founding Point Hope Ghana, a program that supports refugees in Liberia. After speaking, she was presented with the check from Eyes of Faith to establish a vision clinic for Point Hope Ghana.