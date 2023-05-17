Michigan Radio Moves Forward In Murrow Awards

NPR affiliate Michigan Radio has received three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category. The Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), honor exceptional achievements in over the air and electronic journalism. Each day in May a new region’s winners are announced.

Michigan Radio, which broadcasts in Ann Arbor/Detroit, Grand Rapids, Port Huron, Lansing, and Flint, was recognized for its outstanding work in the News Documentary, Podcast, and Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion categories. As regional winners, Michigan Radio’s entries will now move forward to the national level of the Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, to be judged in August.

In the News Documentary category, Kate Wells received the award for her piece Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms. The story explored access to reproductive freedom in Michigan and featured interviews with women at an abortion clinic. Several Michigan Radio staff members contributed to the story.

Collision Course won in the Podcast category. The series delved into the impact of reforms to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law, including the story of former Red Wings hockey legend Vladimir Konstantinov.

Michigan Radio’s Stateside program was recognized in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category for their work on Malcolm X was from Michigan. The show examined Malcolm X’s family history and his influential role in the struggle for Black empowerment. The Stateside staff contributed to the production.