Baseball ‘Rox’ Massachusetts South Shore Stations

Marshfield Broadcasting in Massachusetts has announced a partnership with the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. 15 Rox games will be broadcast live on 101.1 WBMS/1460 AM, the voice of Brockton/Metro South. Quinn Kelly, WATD’s Sports Director, will lead the broadcast team, starting with the Rox’s home opener on May 25.

The Brockton Rox on WBMS 2023 schedule includes games on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays along with the weekly Rox Talk show, hosted by Quinn Kelly and Brett Chaves, every Monday night on WBMS. Additionally, voices from the Rox will be featured on 95.9 WATD, appearing on the South Shore Morning News with Rob Hakala and the Sports Exchange throughout the season.