Spotify’s A.I. DJ Is Going International

After ruffling feathers in radio after its February release, Spotify is expanding the availability of its artificial intelligence DJ feature to Spotify Premium users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The DJ, X, uses personalization technology, generative AI from OpenAI, and a dynamic AI voice to create a personalized guide that helps users discover music.

The AI voice is modeled after Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier Jernigan. Spotify found that the DJ feature was most requested by users in the UK and Ireland on social media. The feature has proven more popular with Gen Z and Millennials, and has led to higher repeat listens, according to the company.