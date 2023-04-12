It’s Not Just The US, Ford Is Phasing Out AM Globally

Ford Canada confirms the automaker is removing AM radio from all of its vehicles globally. The automaker’s Canadian division confirmed to Broadcast Dialogue that Fords sold in Canada will no longer have access to the AM band. Until this disclosure, there had been no word as to whether removing AM from the dash was localized to the US.

A Ford Canada spokesperson said that to listen to AM, drivers can link their phones to the vehicle’s entertainment system and stream the stations. Canada has more than 180 AM stations, many of which carry news and information to remote areas that have insufficient data coverage.

Canadian Association of Broadcasters President Kevin Desjardins said, “It marks another profound challenge to AM radio, and it is unfortunate that the assumption is made that internet streaming of stations will be a suitable substitute. In a country as geographically expansive as Canada, AM radio remains an essential way to keep people in rural and remote areas connected and informed, especially in the case of emergencies.”