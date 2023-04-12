Google Assistant Outage Blocks Radio Streams

Google Assistant’s radio integration is currently down, causing an error message to be displayed when users request to play a radio station on their mobile devices, smart displays, speakers, or in their cars. Users report the outage has lasted several days.

A Google Assistant spokesperson released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Users globally have been facing issues when attempting to trigger radio stations on Assistant. The issue is being experienced across all surfaces (incl. Speakers, displays, mobile, and auto), and most radio providers. The Assistant team is actively working on restoring service. We will provide an update here as soon as the issue is fixed.”