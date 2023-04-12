Rosenworcel To Address NAB Show Main Stage

With days to go before NAB Show 2023, it is confirmed that Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will address the convention on the Main Stage. Her talk will follow the fireside chat between NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and Univision’s Gabriela Teissier on Monday morning. Rosenworcel is the first woman to permanently serve as Chair of the FCC. She was confirmed for another five-year term in December 2021.

Radio broadcasters are hoping to learn more information on the deregulation battle circulating at the FCC during Rosenworcel’s address.

“We are thrilled to have Chairwoman Rosenworcel joining us again this year at NAB Show,” said LeGeyt. “With the FCC sitting at the forefront of so many critical issues facing our members today, this will provide a unique opportunity for broadcasters across the country to hear directly from the Chairwoman on her thoughts on the state of the industry and her vision for the future.”