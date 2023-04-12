Family-Friendly App Adds APM Studios’ Kids Lineup

Interactive children’s audio platform Yoto is bringing the complete collection of American Public Media Studios’ kids podcasts to the Yoto app for free. The APM library joins more than 30 podcasts and free audio features for families to access at their convenience already on the app.

As part of the partnership, Yoto and APM Studios will highlight a different show each month throughout 2023. The partnership enables Yoto to offer its community access to APM Studios’ kid-focused content that ranges from science and financial literacy to history.

“APM Studios has a ten-year track record of being an innovator and leader in kid-native podcast content, which is why we believe Yoto – an innovator in children’s audio – is a great partner for expanding the reach of our growing library,” said Thomas De Napoli, Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Director of Revenue Strategy and Business Development at APM Studios.