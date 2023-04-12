Baby Shark Gets Apple Exclusive Podcast

South Korean entertainment studio Pinkfong, known for Baby Shark, is launching its first podcast slate exclusively on Apple Podcasts. The English-language channel features three podcasts aimed at a global audience, while the Korean-language channel includes five shows.

The English language podcasts are The Best Pinkfong Baby Shark Kids Story, My Favorite Pinkfong Baby Shark Musical Story, and the subscription-based Exclusive Pinkfong Baby Shark Book Adventure.

Pinkfong’s podcasts were created by early childhood education experts and explore subjects like dinosaurs and constellations. Subscribers to Pinkfong Baby Shark+ will receive that bonus podcast as well as early access to episodes and weekly bonus content.