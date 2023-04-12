Conclave Cancelled Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

After planning a June return from a two-year absence, The Conclave board has decided to pause the event due to unforeseen circumstances. The conference, which focuses on programmers, talent, and managers, was scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Minneapolis.

In a short statement, the event board thanked the press for their support and everyone who committed to speaking and attending Conclave 45 in June. No further details were provided regarding the reason for the event’s pause. Attendees are being refunded immediately by contacting Bob Goff at [email protected].

The Conclave Chairperson Lori Lewis said, “It is with a heavy heart that we pause The Conclave. It’s one of radio’s heritage events, and I look forward to regrouping in August to talk about Conclave’s long-standing mission, and how we can keep it going.”