Townsquare Talks Women’s Health With Essentia

Townsquare Media Duluth has partnered with Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin healthcare provider Essentia Health for Real Talk on Women’s Health, a podcast covering sensitive but essential issues in a non-judgmental setting. B105 (KKCB) and Mix 108 (KBMX) personality Lauren Wells will host the series.

The podcast will release new episodes twice a month. The premiere episode features Essentia pediatrician Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, who discusses breastfeeding, screen time, parenting, and teenage raising.