Bloomberg Audio & Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking Producer to lead its politics programming in Washington, DC. In this full-time position, the Producer will lead our coverage by writing, booking and directing 2 hours of daily programming. The Producer sets the editorial agenda and vision for Bloomberg’s live politics audio programming. In this role, they will select stories, write scripts, edit audio, and direct the show. Candidates for this opening should have extensive experience in audio storytelling, strong editorial judgment, commitment to detail and the ability to make quick decisions in a fast-paced setting.

This person will demonstrate a creative approach to tasks, have a hard-working work ethic and strong multitasking skills.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

Lead production of a daily news program focused on political stories with global impact

Write and edit broadcast scripts

Communicate and coordinate with reporters across the newsroom

Record, cut and mix audio for broadcasts

Direct show anchors and audio engineers from the control room

Write and produce original audio packages and podcasts

Identify and book influential guests

Develop and implement a social media strategy to promote content

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

5+ years of broadcast, podcast and/or news production experience

Strong editorial and production skills

Extensive contacts in government and politics

Knowledge of Abode Audition audio editing software

Proficiency with newsroom software systems and agility with Windows

Experience with social media tools such as SocialFlow and audiograms

Ability to work under tight deadlines

Flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

