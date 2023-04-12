Wide Orbit And Telos Teaming For AoIP Solution

Telos Alliance is combining its Audio-over-IP control and routing with Wide Orbit’s Automation for Radio in a new partnership. The fully-integrated cloud environment enables broadcasters to reduce the amount of equipment needed to run a radio station and will help air talent jointly create live radio shows, even if geographically separated.

In addition, the Group Voice Track functionality will allow radio stations to simultaneously create voice tracks for an unlimited number of similarly formatted stations. WideOrbit will showcase the technology later this week at NAB Show in Las Vegas at Booth W2134 in the West Hall.

“We’re pleased to be working with WideOrbit to enable an integrated cloud environment for WO Automation for Radio that combines AoIP control and routing,” said Marty Sacks, Executive VP of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy, Telos Alliance. “Telos Alliance has always been dedicated to meeting our customers where they are, to deliver solutions they need, and our partnership with WideOrbit will allow us to continue on that path.”

“Our customers have told us they face unprecedented cost pressures and need to deliver quality programming economically to all of their listeners,” said William Irvin, VP of WO Automation for Radio. “Both our partnership with Telos Alliance and our Group Voice Tracking enhancements will enable new, integrated, and efficient processes to help broadcasters manage costs while keeping content standards high.”