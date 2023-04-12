A.I. Program Director Joins Super Hi-Fi Suite

On Tuesday, artificial intelligence for radio developer Super Hi-Fi introduced Program Director, designed for curating, programming, and scheduling radio. Program Director provides AI-assisted playlisting, smart rotations, visual daypart scheduling, show creation, automated AI production, and stream monetization, all from one interface. It also offers deep data insights, programming recommendations, and comprehensive media management capabilities.

“Program Director was developed to be an incredibly powerful support system for the radio and music industries,” said Super Hi-Fi Co-Founder and CEO Zack Zalon. “We are literally pulling decades of radio production tools and technologies into one unified, cloud-based OS that transforms how radio is designed, built, and scaled. We could not be more excited to share this platform with our customers.”

“Program Director is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to empowering professionals with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving landscape,” commented Super Hi-Fi Co-Founder and CTO Brendon Cassidy. “We designed Program Director to make radio station creation and management faster, more efficient, and more enjoyable for everyone involved.”