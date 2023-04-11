Fairfield’s Steve Trivers Passes

Fairfield Broadcasting Company co-founder Steve Trivers passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 85.

Trivers was a Harvard graduate who spent more than sixty years in radio. He started in Atlanta with Bill Drake. He then moved to Susquehanna Broadcasting in Providence, RI, and was promoted to York, PA. Trivers led Susquehanna’s FM expansion into Toledo, Cincinnati, Canton, and Indianapolis.

In York, Trivers met and worked with Bill Wertz for 3 years before the two left to start Fairfield Broadcasting Company in Kalamazoo, MI. Fairfield would go on to own WKZO-AM, WQSN-AM, and WKLZ-AM. Trivers and Wertz also owned and operated radio stations in Fort Wayne, IN and Lexington, KY.

In a 2011 interview with MLive , Trivers said the best two pieces of advice he’d ever received both came from his father: “The first is hard work solves every problem. The second is whenever you make a job change for family reasons, it will turn out to be a brilliant career decision.”