A Powerful Ally For AM Radio Emerges From Print

Steve Forbes, the editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine, has emerged as a powerful, but unsurprising, ally for AM radio. In a video editorial titled “Why AM Radio Must Be Saved — And How To Do It” published on Tuesday morning, Forbes made a passionate case for why AM radio must be protected and preserved.

Forbes magazine has stood up for radio on a number of occasions, including in the push to turn on FM chips in smartphones, but this marks the first time Forbes himself has given the industry his full weight. In his speech, Forbes referenced the warning letter seven former FEMA heads sent to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

