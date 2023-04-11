Nielsen Revamps PPM Markets With Key New Service

As of the March survey month, Nielsen Audio has made a massive move toward measuring streaming audio. Nielsen’s new service, Market-Wide Total Line Reporting, lets clients in PPM markets access market-wide streaming audio consumption estimates. These reports apply to any TLR-enabled station within the same market, giving them an enhanced view of the audio marketplace.

Market-Wide TLR reports will be available for five different demographics and seven different standard dayparts. Digital listening to broadcast radio currently accounts for about 12% of all radio usage in PPM markets.

“With the ongoing rise of streaming audio consumption as it pertains to the radio industry, it only makes sense to provide clients with an enhanced view of the audio marketplace,” said Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Audio and Local TV at Nielsen. “We are excited to introduce Market-Wide TLR reporting as an enhancement that will help our clients make informed decisions and drive continued growth.”