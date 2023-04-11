Levin: Removing AM Is Auto’s Attack On Conservatives

Radio Hall of Famer Mark Levin has accused auto manufacturers of removing AM radio from vehicles as an attack on conservative talk shows. On Friday’s Mark Levin Show, Levin was talking about the push for electric vehicles and how AM radios were being taken out of the dashboard. Automakers say the reason for removing the AM band is that the frequency gets too much interference from the vehicles’ operating systems.

Levin commented on-air, “Let me be the first one to say it right at the manufacturer level, rather than going after us through the FCC, rather than going after us through legislation, rather than going after us through boycotting advertisers and all the rest – just don’t make AM stations available in automobiles anymore, because not all, but most conservative talk shows are on the AM band.”

Levin’s largest broadcast affiliate is New York City AM WABC. At one point, the Center for American Progress estimated that 91% of AM talk was conservative-leaning.