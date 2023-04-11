KIOA Looks Back On 75 Years Serving Iowa

It was a diamond of a day for Saga Communications’ KIOA in Des Moines, Iowa, as the station celebrated its 75th anniversary. Current and former air talent were on hand including some who worked at KIOA as far back as 1969.

The event took place at Des Moines’ Chicago Speakeasy, and attendees included the station’s first female disc jockey and news director. KIOA’s current staff includes the first female Program Director and General Manager. The station plans to continue celebrating throughout the year.