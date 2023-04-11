Want To Help Build CRS 2024? Now’s Your Chance

Country Radio Broadcasters is accepting applications for its CRS 2024 Agenda Committee, which is responsible for organizing events for the upcoming year’s Country Radio Seminar.

Applicants must attend agenda meetings in Nashville from July 10-12, 2023, and the CRS 2024 event from February 28-March 1, 2024. The committee is composed of volunteer professionals from the Country radio, streaming, and record industries. The deadline to apply is April 19. Interested parties can submit their application on the CRS website.