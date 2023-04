The Onassis Foundation and PRX are releasing a new season of Live from Mount Olympus starting on April 18. The podcast dramatizes Greek myths with a contemporary twist.

The new season will tell the story of Atalanta, the only mortal female hero in ancient Greek myths. Co-directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, the podcast will feature a cast including André De Shields and John Turturro. The season will consist of eight episodes released weekly on Tuesdays on all major podcast platforms.