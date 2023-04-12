Wolinsky Gets Federal Promotion At Hubbard

Jeffrey Wolinsky, the Director of Federal Sales at Hubbard Broadcasting Washington D.C., has been promoted to Publisher at Federal News Network. The platform focuses on issues affecting the federal government and its contracting community.

Wolinsky has been with Hubbard for 20 years and has experience leading the creation of the “Top Gov” Branded Content team and the “Exchange” program, which has brought millions of views to Federal News Networks Flagship programs.

Federal News Network Vice President and WTOP General Manager Joel Oxley said, “Each time I have brought new opportunities to Jeffrey he has used his creativity and collaborative approach to create success for our audience, our advertisers, and our team. Jeffrey’s vision for the future will align directly with our goal of being the go-to source of federal news for employees and contractors and bringing new products and opportunities to market.”