Halloween Inspired Contest

“Weeknd to Die For” is the latest iHeartRadio cross-platform contest. The contest is inspired by the popularity of the song “Die for You” on The Weeknd’s GRAMMY award-winning album ‘Starboy’.

The grand prize winner and guest will travel to Toronto, CA, arriving at their hotel on September 21 and receive VIP tickets and backstage access to meet The Weeknd to celebrate his final tour date on September 22. Then the winner and their guest will choose to fly to Hollywood, CA or Orlando, FL, arriving at their hotel on September 23 and explore “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” haunted house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort.

The contest runs through Sunday September 11.