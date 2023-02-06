Dex & Barbie Join WAPE in Jacksonville

Cox Media’s WAPE (95.1 FM) in Jacksonville is launching The Dex & Baribie T Morning Show, hosted by Dex Mitchell and Barbie T. Whitmire, starting Monday.

“Dex and Barbie T are a fantastic addition to the Jacksonville market,” Jud Heussler, the director of branding and programming, said in a statement. “I know our listeners will love the energy and chemistry that these two bring to will bring to WAPE every morning!”

The duo have been hosting together since their days at WHZT (98.1 FM) in Williamston, South Carolina. The show was syndicated to Knoxville a few years after it launched.

“An outstanding morning team is built on creativity, drive, and connection—and that is exactly what Dex and Barbie T deliver,” said CMG Jacksonville Operations Manager Jules Riley. “That is why we’re thrilled to have them join the legendary WAPE and CMG Jacksonville team.”

“We’re extremely excited to fall in love with Jacksonville and explore all of the wonderful things this city has to offer,” said Whitmire.

Mitchell added, “It’s truly a blessing to be part of a station as iconic as WAPE and we are ready to work with such an amazing team.”

“The best just got better! We are always looking for more ways to bring value to our listeners and the communities we serve, so I am more than excited that this phenomenal duo has agreed to join CMG,” said Jimmy Farrell, CMG Jacksonville Radio VP/GM. “I’m excited for listeners throughout Jacksonville and all Northeast Florida to hear their refreshing brand of humor, fun, and entertainment.”

The new morning show will air on WAPE from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.