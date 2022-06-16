Tweaking The Score In Chicago

670 The Score (WSCR-AM) Chicago is adjusting the line-up. As part of the update, the station is pairing two longtime station hosts, Laurence Holmes and Dan Bernstein, to form a new midday show, “Bernstein and Holmes”. Additionally, the station’s morning show “Mully and Haugh” will extend an extra hour.

“Our all-star Chicago lineup improves with ‘Mully and Haugh’ extending later into the morning and two teammates who have worked together for 20-plus years finally sharing a microphone on a regular basis,” said Mitch Rosen, OD/BM. “We couldn’t be more excited for this updated lineup.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this show,” said Bernstein. “Laurence and I have worked closely together at The Score going back to our days on Belmont Avenue, and this new partnership promises to bring out the very best of what we do.”

“I’ve been mostly a solo host for the last 15 years, and now I’m looking forward to working with Dan, said Holmes. “We’ve got a great opportunity to challenge each other and have a lot of fun.”