The Gracie Awards Luncheon Will Be Hosted By…

Hannah Storm, ESPN SportsCenter Anchor will host the 47th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon. Storm is a five-time Gracie winner herself, an award-winning journalist, and a pioneer in the field of sports broadcasting for women.

“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by, and about inspirational women and Hannah Storm will serve as the ideal host to recognize their work,” said Heather Cohen, Chair, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between.”

“It’s an honor to host the Gracies and to be among the most inspiring, empowering and talented women in our business,” said Storm.

The event is set for June 22 in New York City. More information on the event can be found HERE.