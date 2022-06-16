Podcast Gets Radio Slot

“The Divide Live” is coming to FOX Sports Radio. The Gambler (WDAS) in Philadelphia announced Thursday that the sports podcast will make its official radio debut on the station’s Sunday afternoon lineup on June 19.

“With baseball season here, there’s no better time than right now to add to our roster and up the baseball conversation on The Gambler,” said Sean Brace, PD. “I have been a fan of Mike and Corey’s show from their start and am incredibly excited to work with them both! I know all MLB fans will enjoy their banter and take on all the hot topics coming from baseball!”

The program features two longtime friends – Mike, a diehard Mets fan and Corey, a diehard Yankees fan. Together, the dynamic duo hash it out about all things sports, life and current events.