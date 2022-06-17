More Awards For WTOP

WTOP took home eight Dateline Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. Chapter. Most notably, the Robert D.G. Lewis Watchdog Award presented to WTOP investigative journalists Megan Cloherty and Jack Moore.

“We are extremely proud of the entire WTOP news team,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News and Programming. “As journalists, it is our job to keep the public informed, provide the facts and demand transparency. It is also our privilege to serve the public and our community.”

Cloherty and Moore were recognized with the award for their investigation into Washington D.C.’s Department of Forensic Sciences. Their reporting uncovered misattributed evidence, deliberately concealed findings from an inspector general’s report and complaints about the D.C. crime lab’s leadership that went unheeded.

“It was a complete surprise and honestly a little emotional to accept the award in front of our peers at the National Press Club,” Cloherty said. “Jack and I have worked so hard to get every side of this story and to tell what a document-heavy investigation is in as narrative a way as possible.”