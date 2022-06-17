Advertisers Betting On Success

Media Monitors reports the casino hotel and resort business is on a hot streak. The trackers of spots bought and aired, shows the industry is doubling down on radio to attract visitors.

“Casino advertisers find they’re able to reach their prime audience on radio, making it a great play for them,” said Philippe Generali, President/CEO, Media Monitors. “At the same time, this thriving industry is a good bet for media executives and program managers looking to expand sales opportunities.”

According to Media Monitors analysis, radio was the clear winner for the top 10 casino advertisers during the first half of 2022, with a total of 144,229 spots aired between January 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022. That’s more than twice as many instances they ran on broadcast television (69,843) and nearly three times the number of spots they aired on local cable (49,329).

“Casinos are rebounding and maybe in a big way,” added Generali. “Like other service industries, the last couple of years have been tough for the gambling and resort industries. But demand is increasing, and more people are booking trips and looking to play and enjoy the dining and shows.”

According to Analysts – Players don’t have to go far to get to their game of choice, either. With more states legalizing online casinos, casino advertisers can influence players to log on and win big from the comfort of their own homes, leading to all-time revenue for the industry.