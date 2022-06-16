New The Game Brand Manager, Atlanta

Mike Conti has been appointed Brand Manager of 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM) Atlanta. Conti has been with the station for 10 years serving as managing editor, overseeing coverage and production of live sports events.

“Mike has stepped up to the challenge of leading our programming team on an interim basis since February and he has earned this opportunity to lead WZGC,” said Rick Caffey, SVP/MM. “We are excited to have his leadership as we continue to build on our performance of providing the very best in entertainment and sports content for our audience and business partners.”

“I want to thank Rick Caffey and my teammates at 92.9 The Game for the opportunity to lead such a talented group of content creators,” said Conti. “As someone who has been with The Game since the day we signed on ten years ago, it has been remarkable to see us evolve into Atlanta’s go-to source of sports information and entertainment, and I look forward to continuing that evolution.”

Conti will continue in his current role as radio play-by-play announcer for the station’s flagship coverage of the Atlanta United FC and as host of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network.