Honoring the Past; Guiding the Future

There was a time in broadcasting when leadership felt less like a promotion and more like a passing of the torch. The men and women who ran stations had walked the same hallways, pulled the same overnight shifts, and sweated the same sales budgets as the people they now led.

They knew what it meant to ride in the station van on a rainy Saturday, to calm a nervous advertiser, or to stay on the air through a storm because a community was counting on them. Along the way, they didn’t just do the job; they told the stories — about the format flip that almost didn’t happen, the promotion that surprised everyone, the moment the audience showed how much the station mattered. Those stories gave context and purpose to the work.

Today, the landscape looks different.

Consolidation, competition from every direction, and the march of technology have opened the doors to a new kind of leader, many from outside traditional radio. They bring valuable skills: financial discipline, digital know-how, experience scaling businesses in tough environments. In an era when radio must live on every platform, those talents are not just welcome, they are needed. But when leaders — no matter where they come from — step into this business without first understanding its history, its people, and its promise to listeners, something important can be lost in translation.

For new leaders who haven’t yet “walked the walk,” the invitation is clear: come all the way in. Sit with the veterans in programming, sales, engineering, and promotions, and ask them how the station became what it is. Absorb its history, its call letters, its format changes, its community moments. Visit clients and community partners and let them tell you what the station has meant to them. Listen to the air staff off-air, not just on-air, and hear how they think about the audience. That is not nostalgia; it is orientation.

For those who have been in radio their whole careers, there is a responsibility, too. The stories, the lessons, the cautions about past mistakes; they all need to be shared intentionally, not kept in desk drawers and fading memories. Mentoring, documenting, and inviting new decision-makers into the culture are not optional extras; they are part of safeguarding the future.​

When the best of both worlds come together — seasoned radio wisdom and fresh strategic insight — our industry is at its strongest. Leaders who know the numbers and also know the neighborhoods can make choices that both protect the balance sheet and honor the bond with listeners. That is how we move from simply changing with the times to truly leading through them: by making sure every new set of hands that holds the keys also holds the story.

New leaders don’t need to be from radio, but they do need to be in the studio, in the control room, and in the community long enough to hear the story before they rewrite it.