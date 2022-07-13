Ace & TJ Return To Charlotte

WMKS-FM Charlotte will welcome back Ace & TJ after an 11-year hiatus. The syndicated show “Ace & TJ Anytime” will be heard weekdays 9am-12noon.

“This may sound corny, but I’ve always had a feeling that someday we’d be back. Being able to return in this new and exciting way is spectacular,” said TJ.

Ace added, “It’s great to be “home” with people we started our career with and achieved so much success here in Charlotte but, more importantly, it’s special to be doing something so unique with a great company that will hopefully transform the way talent and companies work together,” said Ace.