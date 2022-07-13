Salem Signs Morgan Zegers

Morgan Zegers, a 25-year-old businesswoman, non-profit CEO, and conservative political commentator has joined the Salem Podcast Network. “The Morgan Zegers Show” will release three episodes a week focusing on current events, politics and culture.

“I am so honored to join the Salem Podcast Network with my show highlighting key issues and events in our nation from the perspective of a young conservative woman,” said Zegers. “Americans, especially members of my generation, are sold a heap of lies by our education system, media, and pop culture. To get America back on track, we must embrace our roots, rethink education and leadership, and take back control of ourselves, our families, and our country.”

“When we talk to consumers about podcasts, they keep telling us to give them more young, female hosts,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word. “Morgan is a perfect example of the nation’s young females taking a stand in favor of America, and we could not be more pleased to add her to SPN.”

The program premiers July 18.