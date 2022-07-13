CMG Promotes Hannah Guile

Cox Media Group Jacksonville has promoted WOKV’s Hannah Guile to Executive Producer of the syndicated “Mark Kaye Show.” Hannah has been with CMG Jacksonville since 2018, joining the cast of the show in 2019.

“I am overjoyed for this opportunity to expand my role on the Mark Kaye Show,” said Guile. “I’m super passionate about the show and its ingenious approach to talk radio.”

“Hannah was the natural choice to become our new executive producer,” said Kaye. “She is creative, organized, has a fantastic on-air persona, and she already had a key to the studio.”

Guile replaced Josh McCarthy, who moved to Orlando to assume the Executive Producer role for WDBO.