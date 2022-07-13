KMFA’s GM Retiring

KMFA-FM Austin, TX President and General Manager Ann Hume Wilson will retire at the end of the year. She has been with the independent public classical radio station for a decade.

“With KMFA’s new home completed, and a new strategic plan initiated, it’s an ideal time to pass the baton to a new leader,” said Wilson. “KMFA looks very different now than it did ten years ago, and I am honored to have had a hand in its growth and transformation, and to have experienced such support from the board, staff and community in growing this institution we all love deeply.”

“It will be difficult to replace Ann as she has contributed so much that cannot be replicated. Yet, we are excited to find the next leader who will build upon the successes of these past 55 years and more so these past 10 led by Ann,” said Soriya Este, KMFA Board Chair. “Thank you to Ann for her leadership, the team she has built, a strong Board, and her commitment to listeners and supporters.”

The KMFA Board of Directors has convened a search committee of five board members who will lead a national search for Wilson’s successor.